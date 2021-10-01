Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after buying an additional 3,651,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after buying an additional 56,279 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,793,000 after buying an additional 1,779,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

