Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

ETTYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.12. 2,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.