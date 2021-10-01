Ether Kingdoms Token Market Capitalization Hits $44,488.71 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $44,488.71 and approximately $120,138.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00118042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00177236 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars.

