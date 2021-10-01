Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in September

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUMNF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.66.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

