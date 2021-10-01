Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Lowered to $14.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $375.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

