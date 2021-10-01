Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.58.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $182.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.55. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

