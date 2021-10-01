Everipedia 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.28 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $134.55 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00065392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00101381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00134829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.26 or 0.99795742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.69 or 0.06745550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.00736689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,402,193 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

