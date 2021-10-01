Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $13.02 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for approximately 6.0% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,410 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.91.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $673.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,374. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $736.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $664.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.49 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

