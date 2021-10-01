Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $7.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.65. The stock had a trading volume of 410,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.47 and its 200-day moving average is $334.24. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.25 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.14, for a total transaction of $5,939,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

