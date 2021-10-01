Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $174.65 and last traded at $172.57. 33,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,715,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $164.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after acquiring an additional 284,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

