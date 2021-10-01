Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.34 on Friday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$657.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.02.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$307.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

