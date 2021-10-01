Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.

Shares of FB opened at $339.39 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.