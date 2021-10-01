FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $993,975.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00.

NYSE:FDS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.28 and a 200-day moving average of $343.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $400.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $269,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

