FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the business services provider will earn $13.73 per share for the year.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $400.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.