FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the business services provider will earn $13.73 per share for the year.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDS. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.78 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $400.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.