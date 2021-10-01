Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

ARSUF stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Fagron has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

