Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes accounts for 3.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.38. 5,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

