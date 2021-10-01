FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FedEx stock opened at $219.29 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $219.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.08.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

