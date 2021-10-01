Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 9,582.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FERG traded down GBX 105 ($1.37) during midday trading on Friday, hitting £102.30 ($133.66). 388,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,377. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,797.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The company has a market capitalization of £22.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 52-week high of £108.10 ($141.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

