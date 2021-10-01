FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms recently commented on OPFI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

