Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $58,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $83.67.

