Financial Analysis: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) versus TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arvinas alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arvinas and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 0 15 0 3.00 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arvinas presently has a consensus price target of $129.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.38%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 265.93%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Arvinas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arvinas has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arvinas and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $21.80 million 185.46 -$119.33 million ($3.02) -27.21 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($0.91) -8.48

TFF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -782.95% -31.99% -28.27% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.95% -46.45%

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Arvinas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.