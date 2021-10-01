Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 413 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.79 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.