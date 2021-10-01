Financial Review: Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Getty Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Getty Realty has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 50.71% 11.50% 5.65% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getty Realty and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $147.35 million 8.90 $69.39 million $1.84 15.93 Video River Networks $1.63 million 15.01 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getty Realty and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 2 1 0 2.33 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Video River Networks on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero. Getty Realty was founded by Leo Liebowitz in 1955 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

