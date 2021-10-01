Financial Review: Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and 890 5th Avenue Partners (NASDAQ:ENFA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogo and 890 5th Avenue Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 890 5th Avenue Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 15.46%. Given Gogo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than 890 5th Avenue Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogo and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $269.72 million 7.04 -$250.04 million $0.03 576.67 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

890 5th Avenue Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of 890 5th Avenue Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and 890 5th Avenue Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -52.00% N/A -5.10% 890 5th Avenue Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gogo beats 890 5th Avenue Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About 890 5th Avenue Partners

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

