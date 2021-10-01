First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get First Advantage alerts:

FA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSE FA opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,842,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,164,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Advantage (FA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.