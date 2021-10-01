First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Benchmark

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FHS opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in First High-School Education Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First High-School Education Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

