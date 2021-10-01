First Internet Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

