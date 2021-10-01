First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 109,638 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $24.97.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.