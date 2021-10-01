First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 341.4% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 341.4% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 696.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $32.58 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

