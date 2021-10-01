First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on October 5th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 226.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

