First Washington CORP Acquires New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Washington CORP bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.62. The company had a trading volume of 459,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,870,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

