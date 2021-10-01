First Washington CORP Purchases 104,890 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,890 shares during the quarter. Tupperware Brands makes up about 2.1% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,342. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

