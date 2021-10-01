Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Alexander Harrison Sells 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Fiske plc (LON:FKE) insider Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total value of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Shares of FKE opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of £9.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.73.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

