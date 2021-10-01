Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

Five9 stock opened at $159.74 on Friday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $128.01 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -224.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Five9 by 66.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,019,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,380,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

