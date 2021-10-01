Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 3,500 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

