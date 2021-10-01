Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

