Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE opened at $250.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

