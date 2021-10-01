Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $208.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

