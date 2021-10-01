Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $112.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.