Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 25,100 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,248 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

