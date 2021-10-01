Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 306,257 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,257 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

