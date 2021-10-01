FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 327.0% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$42.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

