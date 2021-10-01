Fluity (FLTY) Price Tops $0.0248 on Exchanges

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Fluity coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $773,529.92 and approximately $1,223.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00067032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00106937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00143053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,792.28 or 0.99679202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.99 or 0.06797187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,198,901 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

