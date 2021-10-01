FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS FLYLF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
