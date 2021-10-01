FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 214.8% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS FLYLF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 3,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

