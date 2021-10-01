Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.45

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

