Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.22 million, a PE ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

