Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.47.

Shares of FVI opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

