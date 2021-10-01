Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the August 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FSXLF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.78. 44,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,982. Fosterville South Exploration has a 12-month low of 0.70 and a 12-month high of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.92.

Get Fosterville South Exploration alerts:

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.