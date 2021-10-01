FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.87.

FOXA stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,737,755,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

