Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

